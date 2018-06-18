Today, the World Health Organization added “gaming disorder” to its classification of diseases. It’s apparently recognized by an impaired control over gaming, an allegedly addictive behavior. Psychologists have led a backlash against the classification, arguing that it could stigmatize gamers based on controversial studies.
