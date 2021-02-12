Today, the law firm of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP filed a class action complaint against Sony in New York’s Southern District. The complaint seeks damages for defective DualSense controllers. A class has not been certified yet.
Today, the law firm of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP filed a class action complaint against Sony in New York’s Southern District. The complaint seeks damages for defective DualSense controllers. A class has not been certified yet.
