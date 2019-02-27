Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Blue were released, giving birth to one of the most popular franchises in history.



Card games, sequels and anime followed, all of which have been enormously popular. Pokémon director took to Twitter to celebrate the series’s birth, adding, “Today is a day that’s been supported by numerous people. I have nothing but gratitude.”

On Twitter, fans have also been thanking Pokémon for the past 23 years.

