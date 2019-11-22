Today is the 25th anniversary of the Sega Saturn. The console first went on sale on November 22, 1994 in Japan. It wouldn’t go on sale in North America until the following year. The console wasn’t a smash hit, but did produce classics like Panzer Dragoon. However, a Sonic game was not released on the console.
