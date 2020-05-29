Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:terra battle
terra battleterra battles 2mistwalkerhironobu sakaguchimetapost
Save

Today, Hironobu Sakaguchi announced that Terra Battle is ending service. The mobile game first launched in 2014 and went on to garner over 2.8 million downloads and spawn a sequel, Terra Battle 2. “I am so grateful for all the fans who played Terra Battle for nearly six years,” Sakaguchi added.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

How To Manage All 95,128 Side-Quests In Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Winners Of Counter-Strike Tournament Banned After The Event For Cheating

A Journey Inside Second Life's Most Expensive Brothel