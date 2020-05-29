Today, Hironobu Sakaguchi announced that Terra Battle is ending service. The mobile game first launched in 2014 and went on to garner over 2.8 million downloads and spawn a sequel, Terra Battle 2. “I am so grateful for all the fans who played Terra Battle for nearly six years,” Sakaguchi added.
