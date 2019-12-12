Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Luke Plunkett
To go with the already-released Stormtrooper, Fortnite has got some extra Star Wars stuff in the form of skins for Rey, Finn and a Sith Trooper.

They’re available now in the game’s item shop.

