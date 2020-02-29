To Celebrate Leap Day, All The Daily Challenges In Red Dead Online Involve Jumping

Screenshot : Cracoon ( Nexus Mods

I forgot today was Leap Day. But the folks over at Rockstar Games didn’t and decided to have some fun by making all the daily challenges in Red Dead Online about jumping.



As pointed out by Reddit user HoneyNoots, it seems someone at Rockstar is a big fan of Leap Day. All of the daily challenges involve leaping or jumping. For example, one challenge askes players to leap from their horse to a moving train. Another challenge forces players to jump from a roof or cliff onto their horse below.

Advertisement

I “jumped” online to check out the challenges myself and sure enough, folks ain’t lying. While I was running around Red Dead Online another player rode by me and leaped onto my horse. I assume they were logging on and doing all the challenges. (Or they just liked my horse a lot.)



Two challenges don’t seem related to Leap Day, at first. One challenge askes players to survive an enemy ambush. But to complete that challenge players have to get jumped by some enemies. Get it? The other odd challenge is to collect some Creeping Thyme, which seems to be a bit of wordplay in reference to how an extra day slows down the progress of the year. Bit of a stretch, but I’ll give it to them.

If you want to earn some extra gold and XP in RDO, today is a good day to knock out a bunch of challenges quickly. Or maybe you too love celebrating Leap Days. If so, hop on over to Red Dead Online today and jump into a lobby and starting leaping around.

Advertisement

Sorry.