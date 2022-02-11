Retro beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge isn’t pulling its punches. Indie developer Tribute Games revealed yesterday, during a mini-PlayStation indie event, that mutant rat and ninjutsu master Splinter will be playable in the arcade homage when it releases later in 2022. The event also shared some interesting updates on Samurai Gunn 2, Salt and Sacrifice, and a few other indie games coming to PS4 and PS5 in the future.



Advertisement

But first: Splinter. Tribute Games said it wanted to make him playable in part to make up for the lack of fighting opportunities the character had in past games, cartoons, and movies. In TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, the turtles’ surrogate dad will make use of his cane and an astral projection strike, as well as a special attack that sees him unleash a flurry of strikes inspired by his moves in the opening for the original 1987 animated series.

Master Splinter is the game’s sixth playable character revealed so far, alongside Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and April O’Neil. Though Tribute Games hasn’t confirmed the final roster size, it seems fair to assume some other fan favorites will join the lineup before Shredder’s Revenge comes to PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC later this year. Next up, Metalhead?

Here’s what else got highlighted in PlayStation’s mini-indie showcase yesterday:

All of these games would play great on a PS Vita 2. Instead, I’m looking forward to when release dates for the Switch versions get announced.