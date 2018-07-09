Graphic: Nexon

Late last year, it was announced EA and Nexon were teaming up for Titanfall Online, which was aimed for Asia. The game, however, has been canceled.



According to Game Focus (via tipster Sang), development took over three years, and the reaction to the limited-time-only player tests wasn’t so great. What’s more, Game Focus said that the online game market has changed, so Titanfall Online was canned.

“It is true that Nexon and EA have agreed to cancel Titanfall Online under a business decision,” a Nexon rep told Game Focus (via tipster Sang). “After much deliberation, it was decided that reallocating development resources to another project was better for the company.”