As expected, development studio Respawn announced its Titanfall spinoff battle royale game Apex Legends this afternoon, and it’s out right now.

The free-to-play game is sort of like a cross between Overwatch and Call of Duty’s Blackout battle royale mode. You can get it on PS4, Xbox, and PC. We’ll be checking out Apex Legends and publishing impressions soon.

Also coming in 2019 from Respawn is Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, which is slated for release this fall. Titanfall 3 is also likely in the works, although there’s no word on when we’ll see it.

UPDATE (3:43pm): At a preview event, Respawn said that Titanfall 3 is not in fact in the works!



