Marco Mazzoni is a concept artist who has worked for companies like Wargaming and CCP.



And if that mech up top looks familiar, he was also involved in Battletech, which we featured in a showcase last week.

You can see more of Marco’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

