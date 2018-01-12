Thomas Romain is a terrific artist working in the anime industry in Tokyo. Previously, he showed how to draw detailed buildings. This time, we’re going to learn from him how to draw backgrounds.

Romain has an impressive resume, including art direction on Symphogear and mecha design for Space Dandy. Over numerous months, he’s been kind enough to share his insight and tips on Twitter. His advice is wonderful and will no doubt make you a better artist. I think it’s great he takes him out to share his knowledge.

