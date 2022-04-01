Loot shooter series Borderlands is about picking up a shiny new gun one minute and throwing it away for something more powerful the next. TIny Tina’s Wonderlands continues this trend, but with a few added wrinkles that can end up trolling unsuspecting players who aren’t paying close enough attention.

Loot is a numbers game, and like past entries, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands throws so much new loot at you that it’s not even worth looking at each piece individually. One of the biggest ways to optimize the grind is to just hoard the most powerful stuff you find and then junk the rest at a vending machine between dungeons. The game knows this, and in two subtle ways, one a clever developer nod, the other an accidental bug, it will make you pay for going on autopilot.

It’s not unusual, for instance, to be so ruthless in junking stuff that you end up with only guns that are above your current power cap. I’ve played every Borderlands and at some point I always accidentally curate an arsenal full of awesome weapons that I’m just two or three levels away from actually being able to equip. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, however, players have discovered some weapons that are simply impossible to equip.

The game’s current level cap is 40, but players have already found loot drops above that (via GamesRadar). “Isn’t the cap 40,” posted one player on the Tiny Tina’s subreddit. “I feel cheated. I wanna cry.” Another shared a screenshot of a level 43 submachine gun called “Burgeoning Blazing Volley of the Churning Void” that dealt massive burn damage. Neat! Alas. “Damn, you started grinding for next month’s expansion,” someone replied.

Some players are in fact already hoarding the impossible loot in their vaults until Gearbox eventually raises the game’s level cap. It appears a bug is the cause of the overpowered loot, and while Gearbox has outlined four upcoming DLC expansions for Wonderlands, there’s no roadmap at the moment showing when the first one will arrive.

Elsewhere players have spotted a more intentional troll: an expensive gun that loses its value once you fire it. “Shot the gun without reading the description,” wrote the player who found it on Reddit. “Safe to say, I got trolled. If it seems too good to be true it usually is.” Another player wrote in response, “Mental Note: Be extremely careful of anything with the label ‘antique.’”

Of course Wonderlands’ biggest troll of all is that the text is too small to read any of this stuff anyway. Well played, Gearbox.