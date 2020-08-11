Tiny Sega Consoles Are For Action Figures, Not Action People

Photo : figmaPLUS

What are these, Sega consoles for ants?



figmaPLUS, a line specialising in accessories and settings for figma action figures, is releasing this line of Sega consoles that includes the Master System, Mega Drive, Game Gear, Saturn and Dreamcast, all in a scale so tiny that any figmas you might own can hold them in their tiny little hands.

Advertisement

(Or, if they won’t fit, this set comes with special hands designed specifically to hold these controllers).

Photo : figmaPLUS

Advertisement

What’s coolest about them isn’t just the scale of the consoles, but the fact they all include cartridges/discs, which can slot in their respective machine.



Like this!

Photo : figmaPLUS

And this!

Photo : figmaPLUS

Advertisement

Amazing.

Preorders for these are open now.

Via Tiny Cartridge.