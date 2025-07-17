PROMO: Off The Grid Is Now Available On Steam

The battlefield just got a whole lot bigger. Off The Grid officially launched on Steam today, meaning players of the cyberpunk battle royale game can now compete across devices to be the last avatar standing.

Set in a dystopian universe crafted by Hollywood filmmaker Neill Blomkamp—who directed District 9, Elysium, Gran Turismo, and more—Off The Grid was initially released for early access back in October of last year. The free-to-play title has steadily gained popularity since that time, thanks to its fluid third-person shooter gameplay, vast array of looting possibilities, and consistent, thoughtfully crafted updates that keep the in-game experience fresh. Players are especially drawn to Off The Grid’s unique mechanic of switchable cyberlimbs, which grant special abilities and make each session feel completely different from the last. These cyberlimbs can be looted from the map, stolen from other players, or purchased through the player-to-player marketplace, offering a wide range of distinctive abilities and customization options.

“Every major step forward has been shaped by player feedback,” stated Vlad Korolov, the CEO and Co-Founder of Gunzilla Games. “This launch is a celebration of that collaboration, and it’s only the beginning.”

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is an independent AAA video game developer that has continued to emphasize innovation and a “gamer-first ecosystem” that “pushes the limits of the games” industry. With Off The Grid, their first and primary title, Gunzilla seeks to bend and reshape the battle royale genre in bold, unexpected ways.

Unlike traditional battle royales, Off The Grid leans deeply into narrative depth. Players complete PvE missions within a PvP environment, so they might find themselves competing with—or against—others while pursuing their own objectives. This adds unpredictability and strategy beyond what’s offered with the standard shrinking-map formula. The result is a living, breathing world where actions have consequences for other online players, and no two sessions feel quite the same.

Meanwhile, the community “strands” that constitute the game’s DNA are reflected in frequent enhancements centered around performance, expanded maps, new swappable cybernetic limbs and weapons, and all-new game modes. Deathmatch and Solo Mode, for example, are designed to challenge different playstyles and encourage experimentation and creativity.

On Steam, Off The Grid is now available to the platform’s more than 130 million active users from every corner of the gaming universe, as it enables seamless cross-play among PC, Xbox, and PS5 gamers.

“Bringing Off The Grid to Steam is a major milestone for us,” said Korolov. “Not just because of the platform’s reach, but because it allows us to welcome an entirely new wave of players into [the] game.”

Steam’s powerful community integration tools align with Gunzilla’s aims for Off The Grid. From digital forums and user-generated guides to live broadcasts and support functions, the platform fosters a deeper, more meaningful level of engagement between developers and players. It also allows Gunzilla to gather instant feedback, monitor technical issues, and deploy improvements quickly, helping the team respond to user needs faster and keep the game evolving smoothly. That kind of real-time connection will be invaluable.

An additional benefit of Off The Grid’s presence on Steam is that the platform’s auto-update capabilities ensure that players stay synced with the latest builds. In effect, there are no patches, software updates, or downloads to chase, creating a hassle-free experience.

The cyborgs are calling. Whether you’re a first-time player or a seasoned veteran, get plugged in and go Off The Grid.

