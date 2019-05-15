Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ostraking

Twitter user Ostraking makes models of iconic Japanese arcade cabinets. The results are spectacular.



As IT Media shows, Ostraking’s little models were recently on display at a hobby show in Shizuoka.

Inside are small LCD screens, running captured demo footage.

There is so much detail in Ostraking’s work!

These 1/12 miniatures do an incredible job of bringing cabinets to life on a small, yet highly realistic scale.

The Virtual On twin sticks for the Astro City model cabinet are custom made additions for the mass-production miniature model, while the Megalo 410 cabinet is custom and was created with a 3D printer.