Twitter user Ostraking makes models of iconic Japanese arcade cabinets. The results are spectacular.
As IT Media shows, Ostraking’s little models were recently on display at a hobby show in Shizuoka.
Inside are small LCD screens, running captured demo footage.
There is so much detail in Ostraking’s work!
These 1/12 miniatures do an incredible job of bringing cabinets to life on a small, yet highly realistic scale.
The Virtual On twin sticks for the Astro City model cabinet are custom made additions for the mass-production miniature model, while the Megalo 410 cabinet is custom and was created with a 3D printer.
