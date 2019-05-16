TIME’s 2019 list of “Next Generation Leaders” names 19-year-old Overwatch League pro Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, the league’s first female player. “Since I am the only female player in the whole league, I think there are a lot of people who look up to me and see me as a role model,” Geguri told TIME. “Knowing this, I’m trying a lot harder to inspire others to get to where I am today.”

