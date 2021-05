Screenshot : A Little Golf Journey

Actual golf can be super stressful, but video game golf? It’s often (with exceptions) very zen, which is why I’m interested in A Little Golf Journey, a game coming to the Switch and PC later this Summer.



It’s just you, a ball, the hole, some trees and some some relaxing piano . No commentary, no sponsors, just the basics. Oh, and some...deep space? And some other weird shit? OK so mostly trees and relaxing piano.