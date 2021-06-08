Golf Club Wasteland Is A Post-Apocalyptic Golf Platformer

Image : Golf Club Wasteland

If you’re like me and hate golf but love golf video games, then Golf Club Wasteland might be worth a look when it releases in a couple of months .



Advertisement

Set in a future where all human life on Earth has been wiped out, the planet is now one big golf course for the surviving rich, and you play one guy, Charley, who is taking a run at the “course” with his club, hazmat suit and jetpack.

It’s a 2D golf game in the style of Desert Golf/Golf on Mars, and the ultimate goal of each level is to get the ball in the hole, but stages will be full of platforming puzzles as well, as you have to whack doors and power buttons to progress.

There’s also a story, though, with each stage serving as an arc in a narrative that explores the downfall of man, and the game’s story mode designed for the “ casual player looking for a scenic round of golf and to absorb the story of this dead Earth”.

In addition to the story mode, which will just let you whack the ball around and enjoy the sights, there are two further difficulty options presenting more golf-like challenges like par.

Golf Club Wasteland is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in August.

.