Illustration for article titled Tifa Lockhart Is Coming To Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
Screenshot: All images Square Enix

Another character is joining the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fray: Tifa Lockhart. The news was just announced during a special Square Enix livestream.

Tifa will join a packed roster that already includes two other Final Fantasy VII characters, Cloud Strife and Sephiroth. In the game, she’ll be a speed-type fighter.

Illustration for article titled Tifa Lockhart Is Coming To Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Below is footage of her in action.

Here are her color, costume and weapon variations:

Illustration for article titled Tifa Lockhart Is Coming To Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Advertisement

Illustration for article titled Tifa Lockhart Is Coming To Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
Illustration for article titled Tifa Lockhart Is Coming To Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Advertisement

Developed by Team Ninja, Dissidia Final Fantasy was released in Japanese arcades back in 2015. It was released worldwide as Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on the PlayStation 4 in January 2018.

Square Enix has announced that Tifa will be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on July 3 in Japan. No word yet if that release date will also be international.