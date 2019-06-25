Screenshot: All images Square Enix

Another character is joining the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fray: Tifa Lockhart. The news was just announced during a special Square Enix livestream.



Tifa will join a packed roster that already includes two other Final Fantasy VII characters, Cloud Strife and Sephiroth. In the game, she’ll be a speed-type fighter.

Below is footage of her in action.



Here are her color, costume and weapon variations:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developed by Team Ninja, Dissidia Final Fantasy was released in Japanese arcades back in 2015. It was released worldwide as Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on the PlayStation 4 in January 2018.

Square Enix has announced that Tifa will be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on July 3 in Japan. No word yet if that release date will also be international.