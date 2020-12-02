This year The Lego Group is celebrating a quarter-century of Lego video games, beginning with a historical podcast series starring documentarian Ethan Vincent and former Kotaku boss and hair model Brian Crecente. It’s called Bits ‘N Bricks, and you can listen to its intro episode right now.
DISCUSSION
Growing up, I made it a goal of mine to obtain and play as many of the pre-LEGO Star Wars PC LEGO games as possible, and I think I was mostly successful (I think I was only missing a couple of the Creator games?).
Of course, if I were to dig up those CD-ROMS again, they wouldn’t work on any PC I own, so I’m always hoping for remakes or re-releases.
I just wanna play Alpha Team again, man...