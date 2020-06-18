Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Image: Twitch

This year’s TwitchCon has been canceled. The event was set to take place in San Diego, California in September, but “due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team, and the local San Diego community,” Twitch has decided to call it off. Earlier this year, the company also canceled TwitchCon Amsterdam for similar reasons.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

