This year’s Call of Duty will be a collaborative effort between Treyarch and Raven Software, publisher Activision Blizzard announced during today’s earnings call. This confirms a Kotaku report from last year, in which sources indicated the Call of Duty for 2020 would be a Cold War-based Black Ops 5.
DISCUSSION
I wonder how they’ll stick their foot in it this time.
After the war-criminal and sexual predator guest stars, the racist multiplayer skin was pretty underwhelming.