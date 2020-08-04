Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Image: Activision Blizzard

This year’s Call of Duty will be a collaborative effort between Treyarch and Raven Software, publisher Activision Blizzard announced during today’s earnings call. This confirms a Kotaku report from last year, in which sources indicated the Call of Duty for 2020 would be a Cold War-based Black Ops 5.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

rogueindy
rogueIndy

I wonder how they’ll stick their foot in it this time.

After the war-criminal and sexual predator guest stars, the racist multiplayer skin was pretty underwhelming.