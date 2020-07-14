This winter’s Comic Market has been delayed. (Earlier this year, the May Comiket was canceled.) According to the official site, organizers are hoping to hold the next Comic Market in May 2021 at Tokyo Big Sight. Last year’s winter Comiket saw 750,000 attendees.
