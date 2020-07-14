Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:comiket
comiketcomic marketjapanmetapost
Screenshot: Oricon

This winter’s Comic Market has been delayed. (Earlier this year, the May Comiket was canceled.) According to the official site, organizers are hoping to hold the next Comic Market in May 2021 at Tokyo Big Sight. Last year’s winter Comiket saw 750,000 attendees. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

