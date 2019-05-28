This weekend, the seventh annual (seventh!) BitSummit will get underway in Kyoto. Keita Takahashi (Katamari Damacy and Noby Noby Boy fame) will be keynoting, while others, like Platinum Games Atsushi Inaba and Koji “Iga” Igarashi, among many others, will also be on hand. Official site here.
