QUOTE | “We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.” - Sony explains why it won’t be at E3 2019.



QUOTE | “E3 2018 broke records, and we sold out of both exhibit space and attendee badges. We are confident that, through the continued creative innovations delivered by our participating member companies, E3 2019 will deliver the same kind of excitement and energy.” - Entertainment Software Association interim CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis says the trade group isn’t worried about Sony jumping ship from E3.

QUOTE | “You say, ‘Well isn’t everyone just going to subscribe for $10 and go play this thing?’ But no, gamers find things to play based on what everybody else is playing. What’s #1 on Mixer, what’s #1 on Twitch, what’s my friend’s list [saying], what are people saying on Discord, they go everywhere to see.” - Microsoft gaming VP Phil Spencer explains why putting new games into the company’s Game Pass subscription service can boost sales from non-subscribers.

QUOTE | “We want to be very clear that Valve will not tolerate racist language between pro players in any form.” - Valve responds to outcry from players after the company refused to take action against a pair of DOTA 2 pro players for using slurs against Chinese opponents in recent matches. Later in the same statement, Valve said it expects teams to be the one to punish players who represent the game poorly.

QUOTE | “I’m done.” - Cliff Bleszinski confirms a tweet saying he’ll never make another game wasn’t just him blowing off steam.

STAT | 30% - The decline in Electronic Art share prices since the end of September. Other large game publishers are also dealing with declines, as Activision Blizzard is down 38% and Take-Two Interactive has been down as much as 23% in the same time frame.

QUOTE | “Oof, I usually have a detachment to celebrity deaths but I’m feeling this one. Rest in peace, Stan Lee, I can’t even begin to imagine what a world without you in it would have looked like.” - 10-Second Ninja X developer Dan Pearce was one of many creators from across the gaming industry paying tribute to the co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, and numerous other iconic super heroes .

QUOTE | “When people say there are too many games out there and it’s hard to get discovered out there, I think that’s true. But that’s true for everything. If you’re writing a book, selling a music album, writing poetry, I think you’re going to have a tough time. And I think it’s pretty natural this is the way things would go.” - Brandon Chung, creator of acclaimed and award-winning games like Quadrilateral Cowboy and Thirty Flights of Loving, says discoverability is something he still struggles with.

QUOTE | “If your game is being made by a single-person and you’ve got a year to make it, that’s a pretty small game. But if you’re only working 6.5 hours a week, now you’re talking like seven years to finish it. It’s hard to keep going for that long on something and just be confident that you’re making the right choices, that it is fun, and it’s going to be worth it.” - Former ArenaNet developer Lester Bloom explains the challenges behind doing indie development as a side gig to work in AAA.

QUOTE | “The draft agreement, whilst not ideal, at least provides businesses with the security that trade can and will continue without the chaos and uncertainty of a no-deal situation.” - UKIE CEO Dr Jo Twist is one of a handful of UK game development advocates who weighed in on what the proposed Brexit withdrawal agreement means for game developers.

QUOTE | “They will be in a support role to help young people see soldiers in a different light and understand the many different roles people can have in the Army (and) help the Army address the growing disconnect with society.” - US Army Recruiting Command spokeswoman Kelli Bland explains what members of the military service’s new esports team will be expected to do.

