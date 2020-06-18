This War Of Mine Added To Poland's High School Reading List

Image : 11 bit studios

This War of Mine, the wartime survival game from Polish developer 11 bit studios, will be part of the recommended reading list for Polish high school students during the 2020-2021 school year.



“Games are works of culture,” 11 Bit Studios CEO Grzegorz Miechowski wrote in the company’s official statement. “Modern ones, natural and attractive for the young generation. Games speak a language instinctively understandable by them—the language of interaction. Using this language, games can talk about everything—emotions, truth, the fight between good and evil, humanity, suffering.”

Unlike many games in this notoriously war-positive industry, This War of Mine focuses on civilians just trying to get by as the world collapses around them. The developers were inspired by several real-world conflicts, including the four-year siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War and Poland’s own Warsaw Uprising during World War II. This War of Mine is an affecting, bleak experience that, rather than glorify violence, depicts the harsh reality of war for those caught in the middle.

This War of Mine will be a free addition to Polish high school curricula when the country’s school year starts back up later this year. It is being recommended for fields such as sociology, ethics, philosophy, and history. Due to the game’s age rating, it will only be available to Polish students aged 18 and above, with Miechowsk noting “the game has an 18+ age rating in most countries due to the subject nature it tackles.”

“I’m proud to say 11 bit studios’ work can add to the development of education and culture in our country,” wrote Miechowsk. “This can be a breakthrough moment for all artists creating games all around the world.”