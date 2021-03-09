Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

This Totally Random Guy's Hollow Knight Cover Is Pretty Good

anotis
Ari Notis
hollow knight
Screenshot: Team Cherry

When you think of terrific musical covers, you probably think of “All Along the Watchtower” or that one screamo cover of Britney’s “Toxic” you heard in high school. A tune that maybe doesn’t come to mind: “Greenpath,” from Hollow Knight’s original soundtrack.

Guitarist, bassist, ukulelist, pianist, flautist, clarinetist, saxophonist, wine...glass...ist, drummer, vocalist, shaker player, percussionist, coffee mug tapper, and former Kotaku Splitscreen co-host Kirk Hamilton recently arranged a standout cover of the track. I’d try to put words to it, but honestly, words won’t do it justice. You just have to listen:

Team Cherry / Kirk Hamilton (YouTube)

The ukulele-guitar melodies! The Andrew Bird-style whistling! Those haunting wine glasses! The jazzy sections! A colleague dropped this into Kotaku’s Slack an entire internet era ago—at 1:44 p.m. ET today—and I’ve been listening to it on repeat since.

Cover songs often convey emotion by tapping into a well of nostalgia. Kirk’s rendition of “Greenpath” didn’t scratch that itch for me. I just like the way it sounds. On that note, here’s a confession: I’ve yet to finish Hollow Knight. (I know, I know. I’m trying!) This composition has inspired me to try again. Maybe I’ll feel some of that sweet, sweet nostalgia for a better time: 1:44 p.m. ET.

More Good Listening @ Kotaku:

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

subjunctivitis
subjunctivitis

Kirk rules. This cover is very strong.