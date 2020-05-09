Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

This Red Dead Redemption II Mod Lets You Ride A Giant Cougar

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2Red Dead OnlineRDR2ModsBig CatCatsKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled This iRed Dead Redemption II /iMod Lets You Ride A Giant Cougar
Screenshot: Rockstar Games (JulioNB)

Strike fear in the hearts of your enemies in Red Dead Redemption II when you ride up on ‘em mounted on the back of a giant cougar.

Advertisement

Horses are great. They are extremely useful and reliable. But they are also so boring. However, folks don’t want to walk around everywhere either. So why not ride a giant boar or even better, a giant cougar. Well, this is now possible thanks to a Red Dead Redemption II PC mod called “Pig Rider.” You can also ride giant dogs, too.

Illustration for article titled This iRed Dead Redemption II /iMod Lets You Ride A Giant Cougar
Screenshot: Rockstar Games (JulioNB)
Advertisement

As spotted by PC Gamer, this mod from JulioNB will let players climb up on a few different, giant animals and ride around the world of RDRII, confusing local townsfolk in the process.

The mod isn’t currently available to download for free. To ride a big cat, you’ll need to be Patreon supporter of JulioNB at the $5 level. That’s because the mod is currently in a prerelease form, so it will eventually be released for everyone at a later date. Until then, for a few bucks, you can ride the open plains He-Man style, on the back of a giant feline.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

High-End Fashion Designers Are Showing Off Their Couture In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Goodbye Heather Alexandra, Stealth Ninja And Big Boss Critic

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s New Battle Grid Mode Makes The Game Worth Booting Up

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now