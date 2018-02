Image: Epic Games

Grenades are not toys.

Fortnite player ErenOz-01 was reminded of that fact the hard way. They dropped into a Battle Royale match near the Wailing Woods, but wandered around for minutes without seeing anyone else. So, like all bored players packing explosives, they lazily tossed a grenade off into the distance while on the run just to see something go boom.

Unfortunately, it was ErenOz-01 that went boom.