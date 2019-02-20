Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Furret is a Long Body Pocket Monster measuring in at 5 feet, 11 inches long. The character is getting a life-sized plush toy that is, well, long.



Fun fact: While Furret is 5'11", Charizard is only 5'07".

Priced at 30,240 yen ($273), this life-sized Furret is available for order in Japan from February 23.

Back in 2014, Twitter user Kassai Kotora made a three-feet six-inch long Furret that weighed a hefty 6.6 pounds.



Now, folks who can’t make their own Furret, can buy one—a bigger one!