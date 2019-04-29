This is Overpass, a driving game that’s more about getting over very rough terrain, as opposed to raLuke PlunkettToday 7:16pmFiled to: overpassFiled to: overpassoverpassindieps4xbox onepcnintendo switchmetapost3SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis is Overpass, a driving game that’s more about getting over very rough terrain, as opposed to racing other cars. It’s out in October on PC, PS4, XB1 and Switch. Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts