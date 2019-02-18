This GRIS vinyl figure is going on sale in a couple of months for $45. It’s lovely.

This GRIS vinyl figure is going on sale in a couple of months for $45. Luke Plunkett13 minutes agoFiled to: grisFiled to: grisgristoyskotaku coremetapost1EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis GRIS vinyl figure is going on sale in a couple of months for $45. It’s lovely.Via Super Punch Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts