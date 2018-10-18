Screenshot: 2ch, NicoNico

Release the Spyce is one of the new anime broadcasting this season. This still image from the show doesn’t make sense.



Surely, you can see why, no? There are cars stopped at a red light across from on-facing cars also stopped at the same red light. If the light changed, they would crash into each other. Chaos!

Commenters on 2ch tried to figure out the flow of traffic.

The anime takes place in Kawasaki, and this location is based on a real street. However, it’s a normal street that doesn’t culminate with cars colliding into each other.

Not sure why the animators changed it!