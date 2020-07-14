Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Think Spider-Man, But With Plastic Bags

Brian Ashcraft
Gif: Tsukasa_3D
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In Spider-Man, Peter Parker invented devices worn on his wrists known as web-shooters. Twitter user Tsukasa-3D invented his own shooters, but for shopping bags.

Recently in Japan, even convenience stores have started charging customers for plastic bags and to avoid paying these charges, people need to bring their own. Using a 3D printer, Tsukasa-3D created his own plastic bag slinger. Just load a plastic bag, shoot it out, and either impress or freak out the store staff.

It’s called the Sack Shooter, and Tsukasa-3D writes that this using it is really cool—like in an action movie!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

