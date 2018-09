Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ロシアン佐藤

This past July, Cafe Ron Ron opened in Tokyo’s Harajuku. Little plates circle around the restaurant, but instead of raw fish, they serve up sweets.



The restaurant has an all-you-can-eat deal. For 1,800 yen ($16), you can stuff your face with as many desserts as possible over the course of forty minutes. A drink is included should all that sugar make you thirsty.

Advertisement

If you get tired of the sweet stuff, Cafe Ron Ron also has buns stuffed with fried noodles and quiche.