They Are Billions, the tower defense-RTS hybrid that took Steam by storm last year, is now out of early access. The 1.0 update, free to all who previously purchased the game, adds a long-awaited (if, so far, divisive) campaign and new survival mode maps. It also includes a host of bug fixes and addresses stability issues.