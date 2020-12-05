Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

These Shoes Were Made For Crawling

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Spider-Man
Spider-ManMiles MoralesVirtual PhotographyScreenshotsphotographyPhoto modePhotomodeSnapshotsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled These Shoes Were Made For Crawling
Screenshot: @Toringtino / Kotaku

This week... more screenshots from Miles Morales! But I’m not complaining! That game has such a great photo mode that I expect I’ll be getting screenshots from it for years to come. Some other great screenshots from Control, Assassin’s Creed, and more.

Control
Control
Screenshot: Robert Burrell
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Avengers
Screenshot: Tony Graham (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Monkey Spice (Email)
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Donald Priola (Email)
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Screenshot: @BetweenDPixels
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @LegendaryGaymer
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Jarno737
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: @wintermut_e
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @PCG_Dreamer
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Toringtino

“Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk...”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

