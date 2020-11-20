These Pokémon Sweets Are Too Cute To Eat

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In Tokyo and Osaka, there are Pokémon-themed eateries, serving up some truly wonderful Pocket Monster themed eats. Don’t believe me? Have a look!
The Pokémon Cafes are located next to the Pokémon Centers in both Tokyo’s Nihonbashi and Osaka’s Shinsaibashi. The cafes serve both meals and sweets, but in Ikebukuro, a dedicated take-out dessert shop called Pikachu Sweets opened in December 2019.
The Pokémon-themed deserts available in Japan are truly wonderful. Here are some that have been offered during the past few years:
I think they’re too cute to eat—but, yet, I want to eat them!
