These Pokémon Sweets Are Too Cute To Eat

In Tokyo and Osaka, there are Pokémon-themed eateries , serving up some truly wonderful Pocket Monster themed eats. Don’t believe me? Have a look!

The Pokémon Cafes are located next to the Pokémon Centers in both Tokyo’s Nihonbashi and Osaka’s Shinsaibashi. The cafes serve both meals and sweets, but in Ikebukuro, a dedicated take-out dessert shop called Pikachu Sweets opened in December 2019.

The Pokémon-themed deserts available in Japan are truly wonderful. Here are some that have been offered during the past few years:

I think they’re too cute to eat—but, yet, I want to eat them!