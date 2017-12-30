Developer and illustrator PaperBeatsScissors has prepared an entire menu of tasty Pokémon creations over the past few weeks.

The Pokémon series is well known for turning anything and everything into a collectible monster. Keys? Yep. Chandelier? Absolutely. Steaming pile of garbage? You better believe it. But despite there being over 700 Pokémon in the current roster, only a handful of creatures have been modeled after prepared food.

Apparently this was huge missed opportunity, and one that PaperBeatsScissors decided to remedy with his own adorable foodie beasts. You’ll find every one of them displayed below. Despite giving each cluster of monsers a specific number and type, you may notice none have actual names...

Perhaps we can help with that.

Side type

Sandwich type

Drink type

Entree type

Snack and entree type

Breakfast type

Drink type

Dessert type

Breakfast type

Snack type

Entree type

Dessert Type

Side type and sandwich type

Drink and dessert type

Snack type

If you’d like to see more wonderful illustrations (and general hilarity), you should head on over to PaperBeatsScissors’ Twitter account or his personal site.

