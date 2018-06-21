Today on Highlight Reel we have self-stacking bowls, A Way Out glitches, Vampyr confusion, and much more.
- Watch Dogs 2 - Hey, watch it! - Roshav
Vampyr - (direct file) Lhey_
- Onward - a true hero - Luew
- The Crew - it was rigged from the start - (direct file) its23
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Nadine Sister of flash ? - maxperzion
- Far Cry 5 - NEW Easter egg? FAR CRY 5 Weird DEAD - erizan
- State of Decay 2 - CheesyfaceChase
- Sea of Thieves - Meglabyte - h3hl33t
- Dark Souls: Remastered -_20180605225211 - Matthew Wilson
- Dark Souls III - Professional Bowl Stacking - Simpsonofadown
- Fallout 4 - peekaboo indeed - RaveWhisper
- Fallout 4 - might wanna run that diagnostic again - Robert Hill
- Fortnite BR - 超絶イケメンキル！配信外にあてるの萎えるわww - リズアートさん
- Fortnite BR - When Shopping Carts Attack 2018 - MarleyLo
- A Way Out - A way out….of this position - ReverendRoo
- A Way Out - Careful, this bridge looks… - Rayn Aircia
