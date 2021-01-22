These Covid-19 Warnings In Japan Look Inspired By Evangelion

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

In the Tenjin area of Fukuoka, Japan, warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic look like something out of Evangelion.



Pointed out by writer and translator Jim Rion, the warnings, which are from Fukuoka Prefecture, remind people that there is a state of emergency and to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

If you’ve seen any of the Evangelion anime, the font and style should be instantly recognizable.

I guess these warnings are eye-catching and will hopefully catch people’s attention and motivate them to comply. But all this certainly does feel rather dysto pic.