Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

These Covid-19 Warnings In Japan Look Inspired By Evangelion

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Gif: ハマジュン/@YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

In the Tenjin area of Fukuoka, Japan, warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic look like something out of Evangelion.

Pointed out by writer and translator Jim Rion, the warnings, which are from Fukuoka Prefecture, remind people that there is a state of emergency and to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

If you’ve seen any of the Evangelion anime, the font and style should be instantly recognizable. 

I guess these warnings are eye-catching and will hopefully catch people’s attention and motivate them to comply. But all this certainly does feel rather dystopic. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION