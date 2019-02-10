These Are Nintendo's Official Christmas Sweaters

There are many unofficial “ugly” holiday sweaters for sale on the internet. These are not those. Available exclusively at UK retailer Geek Store (with international shipping available), these are the official Nintendo Christmas sweaters. If someone gives you a Nintendo sweater that is not one of these designs, they probably don’t love you.

Geek Store has quite a selection of holiday sweaters based on video games, comics, and more. They call them “jumpers, ” since they are based in the United Kingdom. They are also straight-up “Xmas” jumpers instead of “holiday” jumpers, because Geek Store tells it like it is. The three styles are available in sizes extra small through quadruple extra-large and run £39.99, or roughly $50. Along with Mario, Luigi, and their constant foil and some Poké mon, there’s also this lovely Princess Peach number.

Again, these are official. The press release says so. There are cheaper Nintendo holiday sweaters out there. Prettier ones? Sure. More comfortable? Who knows , I haven’t worn a sweater in decades. Happy holidays.