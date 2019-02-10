Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

These Are Nintendo's Official Christmas Sweaters

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Nintendo
4.2K
6
Save

There are many unofficial “ugly” holiday sweaters for sale on the internet. These are not those. Available exclusively at UK retailer Geek Store (with international shipping available), these are the official Nintendo Christmas sweaters. If someone gives you a Nintendo sweater that is not one of these designs, they probably don’t love you.

Geek Store has quite a selection of holiday sweaters based on video games, comics, and more. They call them “jumpers, since they are based in the United Kingdom. They are also straight-up “Xmas” jumpers instead of “holiday” jumpers, because Geek Store tells it like it is. The three styles are available in sizes extra small through quadruple extra-large and run £39.99, or roughly $50. Along with Mario, Luigi, and their constant foil and some Pokémon, there’s also this lovely Princess Peach number.

Advertisement

Again, these are official. The press release says so. There are cheaper Nintendo holiday sweaters out there. Prettier ones? Sure. More comfortable? Who knows, I haven’t worn a sweater in decades. Happy holidays.

Share This Story

More in Clothing

Code Vein's Character Creation Has All The Options
Blade & Soul Dresses Me Funny
A Whole Month's Worth of Sweet Zelda T-Shirts
Infinite Crisis T-Shirt
The Evil Within T-Shirt
Cel-Shaded Jeans Make You Look Like A Cartoon Come To Life
New Vans Star Wars Sneakers And Apparel
Assassin's Creed Allegiance Hoodie
The Killer Mega Man Jacket That Might Not Happen

About the author

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

TwitterPosts