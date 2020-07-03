Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

There's A VR Mega Man Experience In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:mega man
mega manmegamanjapankotakueastcapcom
1
Illustration for article titled Theres A VR Mega Man Experience In Japan
Image: Capcom
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Starting July 18, a VR Mega Man (aka Rockman in Japan) will be playable at the Plaza Capcom shot in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro.

Advertisement

At the Plaza Capcom location, there’s a permanent VR corner, where people can experience Rockman VR: Aimed At The Virtual World.

In the VR game, players don a headset created by Dr. Light to try and stop the evil Dr. Wily.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Theres A VR Mega Man Experience In Japan
Image: Capcom

According to Capcom, this is the first time an arcade-style VR experience has been made for the series, giving people a first-hand, virtual look at the world of Mega-Man.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Pokémon Smile: The Kotaku Review

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Iron Man VR: The Kotaku Review