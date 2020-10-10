Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

There's A Toad In Super Mario Sunshine That Is Trapped Alone Beneath The Map, Forever

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Super Mario Sunshine
Super Mario SunshineSuper Mario 3D All-StarsSunshineBugGlitchBoundary BreakToadNintendoMarioGamecubeKotakucore
1
“MARIO, THIS IS HELL!”
“MARIO, THIS IS HELL!”
Screenshot: Nintendo / Boundary Break

There are a lot of fun characters and enemies in Super Mario Sunshine, which was recently re-released on Switch alongside Mario 64 and Galaxy via the Mario 3D All-Stars collection. But one character, a single yellow Toad, is trapped forever under the map, alone and forgotten.

Advertisement

Boundary Break, the popular YouTube channel that uses camera tools and hacks to explore the worlds of video games, put out a new video today all about Sunshine. In it, we get a cool look at unused assets, items floating out of bounds, and other interesting things.

But the saddest piece of info covered in the video is all about a lone Toad trapped under Delfino Plaza. This only happens in the original GameCube version of Sunshine. During a scene in Delfino Plaza when Bowser Jr. appears with his submarine, a yellow Toad clips through the map as the level is loading. So while everyone else, including Mario, are living their lives and interacting with each other, this lone Toad is trapped forever in the void below the game world.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Theres A Toad In iSuper Mario Sunshine/i That Is Trapped Alone Beneath The Map, Forever
Screenshot: Nintendo / Boundary Break

Luckily, according to Boundary Break, this issue was fixed in the newest Switch port of the game. But that doesn’t help the original GameCube Toad who still lurks below, longing to see the sun once more.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD

Related Stories

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Crystal Dynamics Claims Relief In Sight For Bored Avengers Players

How To Unlock All Six Hidden Weapon Aspects In Hades

The Best Lord Of The Rings Video Games

Troubled Amazon Shooter Crucible Is Shutting Down

DISCUSSION