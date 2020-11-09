Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
There's A Tiny Master Chief Inside Every Xbox Series S

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:xbox series s
xbox series sxboxmicrosoftkotaku core
Illustration for article titled Theres A Tiny Master Chief Inside Every Xbox Series S
Screenshot: Modern Vintage Gamer

When the Xbox One X and One S launched in 2017, it didn’t take folks long to notice that inside the consoles, stamped on the hardware itself, were tiny little homages to the Halo series. In 2020, with the launch of the Xbox Series S, that’s now a tradition.

Having got their hands on a Series S, Modern Vintage Gamer started opening it up for a teardown, and when reaching the power supply noticed a wee lil’ Master Chief helmet stamped on the casing:

Screenshot: Modern Vintage Gamer
As always, a very cute touch.

While we’re on the subject of the teardown though, if you remember when the Series S was first revealed, people lost their minds over the big black grill on the side of the console. If you had not until now realised there was probably a practical reason for it, there was definitely a practical reason for it:

Screenshot: Modern Vintage Gamer
FAN.

You can watch the full teardown, which is pretty interesting, here:

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

