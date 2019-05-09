There’s an “asymmetrical” multiplayer shooter based on The Predator coming to the PS4 next year. Luke PlunkettToday 6:07pmFiled to: ps4Filed to: ps4ps4playstation 4predator: hunting groundskotaku coremetapost22SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThere’s an “asymmetrical” multiplayer shooter based on The Predator coming to the PS4 next year. It’s called Predator: Hunting Grounds. Sadly there was no Danny Glover in the trailer.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts