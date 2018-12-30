There’s a Gravelord Smash in Dark Souls Remastered for Switch today. It’s all about doing PVP as a part of, or against, the Gravelord Covenant. The event is going on until tonight at 7:00PM EST, so grab your Switch and get over the the Moonlight Butterfly Garden. Learn more here.
