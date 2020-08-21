Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

There Are Now 100 Pokémon Manholes In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
pokemon
pokemonjapantokyokotakueast
Illustration for article titled There Are Now 100 Pokémon Manholes In Japan
Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Last year, the first Pokémon manholes were installed in Japan. A year later, there are now one hundred of them in Japan.

Pokémon manholes, dubbed Poké Futa (ポケふた) or Poké Lid, have been installed in a variety of prefectures, including Hokkaido, Iwate, Fukushima, Kagawa and more.

The latest six are in Tokyo’s Machida, making them the first in the Metropolitan area. 

Illustration for article titled There Are Now 100 Pokémon Manholes In Japan
Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

These manholes are located in Serigaya Park.

Illustration for article titled There Are Now 100 Pokémon Manholes In Japan
Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
As previously reported, this is part of a project called Pokémon Local Acts, which tries to drum up local tourism. Manhole-spotting is a popular pastime when traveling within Japan, and folks enjoy checking out the different manholes across the country while traveling. With more and more Poké Lids being installed, that will become easier and easier.

Check out this site to locate the Pocket Monster themed utility hole covers across Japan. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

