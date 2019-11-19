The Yakuza 7 mobile is on the streets of Seoul, hoping to get PS4 owners excited for its January release in South Korea. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s impressions of the game from this year’s Tokyo Game Show. [Thanks, Sang for the tip!]
The Yakuza 7 mobile is on the streets of Seoul, hoping to get PS4 owners excited for its January release in South Korea. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s impressions of the game from this year’s Tokyo Game Show. [Thanks, Sang for the tip!]
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.